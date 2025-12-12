PAF's modern assets play key role in 9th joint maritime drill with US

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said Friday its modern and major assets played a key role in the 9th bilateral maritime cooperative activity (MCA) between the Philippines and the United States, which took place in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Dec. 9-10.

"PAF assets played a vital role in the exercise, with FA-50PH aircraft and A-29B 'Super Tucano' units conducting coordinated air operations in support of joint maritime security objectives," PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said in a statement.

The FA-50PH is the fastest and most modern aircraft in the PAF fleet and is capable of speeds of Mach 1.5 and could be used for air defense and a variety of other missions.

Meanwhile, the A-29B is a turboprop aircraft designed for light attack, close-air support, and aerial reconnaissance.

An S-70i "Black Hawk" helicopter also executed vertical replenishment missions aboard a US vessel in partnership with the Naval Air Warfare Wing of the Philippine Navy, she added.

Basco said a W-3A "Sokol" search-and-rescue helicopter provided operational support, contributing to the activity’s emphasis on safety, readiness, and integrated maritime response capabilities.

"The PH-US MCA reflects the enduring cooperation between the Philippines and the United States in promoting regional security and stability. Through combined air and maritime operations, the PAF continues to strengthen its capabilities and contribute to a more secure and resilient maritime environment," she added.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the MCA aims to enhance interoperability between the US Indo-Pacific Command, in support of maritime security and improved maritime domain awareness within the region. (PNA)