Pag-IBIG: 3% loan rate amid higher socialized housing price caps

MANILA – The government approved higher price ceilings for socialized subdivision and condominium projects, while the Pag-IBIG Fund continues to offer subsidized housing loan rates under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

In a news release on Tuesday, the state-run housing finance agency said the updated price ceilings are meant to reflect current construction cost conditions and enable developers to deliver improved housing quality and safer standards.

The new price ceilings were issued under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2025-001.

“Under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s housing agenda, our goal is clear. Filipino workers should have access to homes that are safe, decent and built to last, and that remain within their reach,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

Aliling noted that updating the price ceilings aligns project prices with prevailing costs, allowing developers to sustain construction while improving the quality of socialized housing units.

He said it strengthens the housing industry’s capacity to deliver homes at scale while keeping affordability at the core of the Expanded 4PH program.

Under the IRR, the maximum selling price for socialized house and lot units was raised to PHP844,440 for a minimum unit size of 24 to 26 square meters, and PHP950,000 for units measuring 27 square meters and above.

For socialized condominium projects, price ceilings were likewise adjusted based on building classification and unit size, with maximum selling prices set at up to PHP1.8 million for projects above five floors with unit sizes of 27 square meters and above.

For eligible socialized condominium projects in the National Capital Region and other highly urbanized cities, the IRR allows additional charges based on the zonal value of up to PHP200,000, bringing the allowable maximum selling price for select categories to as high as PHP2 million.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the Fund will continue to support the Expanded 4PH by maintaining affordable housing loan terms for qualified members, in line with the Marcos administration’s thrust to expand access to homeownership.

“Our strong fiscal position allows us to continue offering subsidized rates under the Expanded 4PH so our members can truly achieve their dream of owning a home,” Acosta said.

She added that Pag-IBIG Fund will work closely with housing stakeholders, including partner developers, to help accelerate housing unit production and loan takeouts under the program.

Under the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan for the Expanded 4PH, qualified members may avail of loans at a subsidized interest rate of three percent for the first five years, extendible for another five years for eligible borrowers.

This translates to monthly amortizations of about PHP4,005 for house and lot units priced up to PHP950,000, and around PHP8,432 for condominium units priced up to PHP2 million.

Through Pag-IBIG Fund’s “Early Bird” promotion, the first 30,000 qualified borrowers may enjoy the subsidized three-percent interest rate for the first 10 years of their housing loan. (PNA)