Pag-IBIG Fund housing fair in Pampanga to feature over 20K homes

MANILA – More than 20,000 affordable housing units across Central Luzon will be made available to aspiring homeowners during the Pag-IBIG Regional Housing Fair for Central Luzon scheduled for March 18 and 19 in Pampanga.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Pag-IBIG Fund said the two-day event at the LausGroup Event Centre in San Fernando City will feature homes with monthly payments as low as PHP3,411 under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

The fair, organized in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will bring together over 40 developers and housing agencies to provide prospective buyers with socialized housing and house-and-lot options in a single venue.

DHSUD Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative aligns with the administration's push to make decent housing more accessible to Filipinos.

"Through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, we are making homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families," Aliling said.

"This initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to help ensure that every Filipino family has access to safe, decent and affordable housing," he added.

The fair will highlight socialized units with a 3-percent subsidized interest rate, allowing families with a monthly income of at least PHP11,443 to qualify.

Selected units priced up to PHP1.8 million will also be offered at a promotional 4.5-percent interest rate, with monthly payments starting at PHP9,120.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta noted that the event marks the start of a series of regional fairs aimed at bringing housing opportunities closer to members.

"By pairing housing units from across the region with affordable Pag-IBIG housing loan terms, we are helping make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers," Acosta said.

She added that the "Lingkod Pag-IBIG" team will be on-site to provide end-to-end assistance, including initial inquiries and housing loan guidance.

Aside from new projects, the fund will feature over 3,000 acquired assets at discounted prices and other promotional offers.

The fair is open to the public for free starting at 8 a.m. Attendees are advised to bring one valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for on-site evaluation. (PNA)