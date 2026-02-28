Pag-IBIG logs record P64.34-B dividends; raises savings dividend rates

MANILA – The Pag-IBIG Fund on Friday announced a record PHP64.34 billion in dividends for 2025, the highest in its 45-year history, as it raised dividend rates for both its Regular Savings and Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings programs.

The Regular Savings dividend rate increased to 6.62 percent, while the MP2 Savings rate climbed to 7.12 percent, reflecting the agency’s strong financial performance and solid fiscal position.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the record dividend declaration underscores the agency’s prudent fiscal management and commitment to delivering sustainable earnings to members.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has once again marked 2025 as one of its best-performing years, as we declared the highest amount of dividends in our 45-year history,” Aliling said.

He said the agency reaffirmed its role as the country’s leading institution for housing finance and savings, enabling it to provide higher earnings on members’ savings while maintaining affordable housing loans under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program.

“In doing so, we stand firmly with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to uplift the lives of more Filipinos,” Aliling added.

In 2025, Pag-IBIG posted PHP65.28 billion in net income, driven by strong housing loan performance, sustained performing loans ratio, record-high membership savings collections, and higher investment earnings.

It said the PHP64.34-billion dividends are equivalent to a 98.6-percent payout ratio, exceeding the minimum required under its charter while maintaining a healthy capital adequacy ratio.

By law, Pag-IBIG returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income to members as dividends.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the record dividend payout was supported by sustained growth across key performance indicators.

In 2025, the agency released a record PHP140.54 billion in housing loans, financing 90,727 housing units.

"[This is] the highest in our history. With that, let us just compute how many jobs, how many families joined and what they did for our economy," she said.

Total membership savings collections reached an all-time high of PHP160.41 billion, largely driven by voluntary savings.

“When Pag-IBIG performs well, our members benefit the most,” Acosta said.

“This year’s dividend rates of 6.62 percent for Regular Savings and 7.12 percent for MP2 Savings reflect our continuing commitment to safeguard members’ contributions and ensure they earn strong returns year after year.”

She added dividends for Regular Savings and returns for MP2 Savings will be credited to members’ accounts in the coming days.

In connection with this, she encouraged members to create virtual Pag-IBIG accounts to view their updated balances.

To date, the Pag-IBIG Fund has 216 service branches. It has approved 3,752,364 cash loans in 2025 --17 percent more than those approved in 2024.

Its Loyalty Card Plus Program has 12.54 million cardholders who receive discounts from over 500 partner establishments.

Meanwhile, its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels had 977,899 transactions and assisted 66,354 in 2025. (PNA)