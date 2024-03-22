Pagadian airport to be closed from April 15 to May 15

TO PAVE the way for runway repairs, the Pagadian airport in Zamboanga del Sur will be closed for a month starting in April, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) said.

Caap spokesperson Eric Apolonio said a Notice to Airmen (Notam) was issued for the closure of the airport from April 15 to May 15.

Earlier, Pagadian airport general manager Edwin Luching said the closure is intended for the repair of its runway, which suffered deterioration due to weather conditions and air traffic loads.

He said this is also to ensure the safety of the public especially during flight operations.

Flights to and from Pagadian airport will be diverted either to Dipolog or Ozamiz airports during the closure dates.

The Caap urged passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to their flights.

In a statement, the Cebu Pacific said it will suspend flights to and from Pagadian airport until the works are declared completed.

It includes flights to and from Cebu and Manila -- Flights DG 6639, 6640, 6641 and 6642 and Manila-Pagadian-Manila flights 5J 771, 772, 5J 773 and 774.

Cebu Pacific said it is studying the deployment of recovery flights through Ozamiz or Dipolog airport. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)