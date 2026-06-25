PAGASA: Angat Dam level may reach critical low by end June

MANILA – A hydrologist said Wednesday Angat Dam may hit the critical low water level of 160 meters in the next few days or end June.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the dam's water level is around 163.51 meters, and has been dropping an average of half a meter per day due to below-forecast rainfall.

The weather bureau has logged 127 millimeters of rain from June 1-22, lower than the projected 280 millimeters.

Angat Dam supplies 98 percent of the potable water in Metro Manila through the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System. Its normal water level is 210 meters.

With the continuous decline in the dam's water level, water shortage may be experienced in the region, according to Jofren Habaluyas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Habaluyas said government intervention was in place amid the expected drop in Angat Dam's water level.

"There was zero allocation for irrigation since the last few weeks of May, so that the water would be concentrated for domestic supply," he said.

Habaluyas, meanwhile, said rainfall would likely increase by the second or third week of July.

This would allow the reservoir's water level to increase and reach around 176.33 meters by July 31, he said.

Monsoon rains could help increase the dam's water level, he added. (PNA)