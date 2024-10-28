PAGASA cautions N. Luzon 'Undas' travelers vs. 'Leon'

MANILA – Those traveling to northern Luzon for the observance of ‘Undas’ should take precaution as Leon (international name Kong-rey) is forecast to bring rains and strong winds in the area from Tuesday to Nov. 1, the weather bureau said Monday.

Leon has intensified into a severe tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

As of 10 a.m., the storm was located 735 km. east of Casiguran, Aurora or 780 km. east of Echague, Isabela, moving westward at 20 kph.

"Although Leon's effect is minimal in Metro Manila, there are those who would be traveling to Northern Luzon during the long weekend. They should be extra careful, especially those who would be using small boats," PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel said in a press conference.

PAGASA forecaster Chris Perez, in the same briefing, advised the public to travel ahead of Nov. 1.

Leon is expected to bring rains across Northern Luzon beginning Tuesday afternoon until Nov. 1, although PAGASA is not expecting heavy to torrential rains, Perez said.

Aside from rains, Leon will also bring strong winds as it is forecast to reach the super typhoon category during its closest approach to Batanes. PAGASA said a landfall or close approach scenario on Batanes is not ruled out.

Leon is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto).

Gusty conditions due to Leon will continue to prevail over Batangas, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol Region, the Visayas, most of Northern Mindanao, and most of Caraga Region.

Gale warning will be hoisted over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon on Monday afternoon.

Sea travel is risky all types or tonnage of vessels, PAGASA said. (PNA)