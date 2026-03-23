Pagasa declares end of amihan; warm, dry season begins

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has officially declared the end of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, marking the transition to the country’s warm and dry season.

In a statement issued Monday, March 23, 2026, the state weather bureau said the shift in wind direction from northeasterly to easterly, which is caused by the formation of a high pressure area over the northwestern Pacific, indicates the termination of the amihan season.

Despite the transition, Pagasa noted that parts of Northern Luzon may still experience occasional northeasterly winds in the coming days.

With the onset of the dry season, the agency said weather conditions across the country are expected to become generally fair and progressively warmer, although isolated thunderstorms may still occur.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” said Pagasa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)