Pagasa declares end of La Niña

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has officially announced the end of La Niña, noting the ocean temperature indicators in the tropical Pacific have returned to neutral levels.

In an advisory issued on March 9, 2026, the state weather bureau said the Oceanic Niño Index (ONI) has shifted back to conditions associated with a neutral phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (Enso), signaling the conclusion of the 2025–2026 La Niña event.

“With these developments, the final advisory for La Niña (2025–2026) is issued and the Pagasa Enso Alert and Warning System is now lowered to Enso-neutral,” the agency said.

Pagasa said climate model forecasts suggest that Enso-neutral conditions will likely persist from the January–February–March season through June–July–August 2026, which means that neither La Niña nor El Niño is expected to dominate global climate patterns during that period.

La Niña is typically characterized by cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, a condition that often brings increased rainfall to the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Despite the end of the phenomenon, Pagasa warned that the public should not expect a complete absence of heavy rains.

“Despite the end of La Niña, other weather and climate systems may still influence rainfall distribution in the country. Rain-bearing weather systems may bring occasional heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods and rain-induced landslides in vulnerable areas,” it said.

Pagasa urged the public and disaster management agencies to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures against possible weather-related hazards.

The weather bureau added that it will continue monitoring climate and atmospheric conditions and will release updates as needed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)