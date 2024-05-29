Pagasa declares onset of rainy season

THE state weather bureau announced on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines.

In an advisory issued Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that occurrence of scattered rainshowers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon Aghon, and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought significant rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

This signified the start of the rainy season in the country, it added.

Pagasa also announced said that the high chance of La Niña conditions to develop by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially toward the end of the year.

It said there may be breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks, also referred to as monsoon breaks.

The agency vowed to continue to monitor the weather and climate situation in the Philippines.

It advised the public and all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, Habagat, and the impending La Niña such as floods and rain-induced landslides. (LMY)