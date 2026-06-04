Pagasa declares start of rainy season in PH

THE state weather bureau Pagasa on Thursday, June 4, 2026, officially declared the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines.

In a statement, PAGASA said occasional to frequent rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat observed over the past five days signaled the start of the rainy season across the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“However, periods of reduced rainfall, commonly referred to as monsoon breaks, may occur and last for several days or weeks,” the agency said.

Pagasa also noted that with the looming El Niño, enhanced Habagat rainfall over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas is highly likely during the season. (CLC)