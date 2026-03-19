Pagasa decommissions 7 tropical cyclone names

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Thursday, March 19, 2026, the decommissioning of seven domestic tropical cyclone names.

Removed from its regular roster are the names Crising, Emong, Mirasol, Nando, Opong, Tino, and Uwan. They will be replaced with Chico, Elias, Magyawan, Nilad, Omar, Tala, and Upang beginning in 2029.

“A domestic tropical cyclone name is decommissioned if its occurrence resulted in either the deaths of at least 300 individuals or damage to agriculture, infrastructure, and other assets amounting to at least P1 billion based on official reports from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD),” said Pagasa in a statement.

Due to the exceptional magnitude and extent of the devastation they caused, the seven tropical cyclones, which hit the country in 2025, have met the criteria for decommissioning, said Pagasa.

According to OCD, these weather disturbances cumulatively resulted in 373 fatalities, 680 injuries, and 132 missing individuals, while the combined cost of damage amounted to more than P36 billion. (LRM)