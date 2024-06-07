Pagasa: El Niño is over

THE El Niño phenomenon in the Philippines has ended but warmer-than-usual surface temperature and below-normal rainfall may still continue in some areas in the country, said the state weather bureau on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the start of the El Niño on July 4, 2023, while it announced the onset of the rainy season on May 29, 2024.

In its advisory issued Friday and signed by Pagasa Administrator Nathaniel Servando, the weather bureau said “the conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Niño Southern Oscillation (Enso)-neutral levels, while a transition from Enso-neutral to La Niña remains likely (about 69 percent chance) by July-August-September 2024 season.”

It said that while the El Niño alert and warning system is now lowered to inactive, the La Niña watch remains in effect.

Pagasa said it will continue to closely monitor any significant developments in the El Niño phenomenon.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warmer than average sea surface temperatures that could bring negative impacts, such as dry spells and droughts, while La Niña is characterized by unusually cooler than average sea surface temperatures that usually develop in either late October or November.

Pagasa advised all concerned government agencies and the general public to monitor and take precautionary measures against impending climate impacts.

The weather bureau earlier announced that 13 to 16 tropical cyclones may develop inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year. The first cyclone, Aghon, entered PAR on May 24 and left around six people dead. (LMY)