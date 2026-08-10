Pagasa: Habagat dumps over a month’s worth of rainfall over Baguio in just 9 days

THE combined effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay dumped a month and a half’s worth of rainfall in just nine days in Baguio City, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Administrator Nathaniel Servando said on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

In a Palace press briefing, Servando said the agency recorded 1,414 millimeters of rain in Baguio City from Aug. 1 to 9, significantly higher than the city’s normal rainfall for the entire month, which stands at 963 millimeters.

“Pinakamaataas na rainfall sa Baguio City from August 1 to 9 ang recorded rainfall umabot ng 1,414 millimeters compared sa normal rainfall for August na 963 millimeters, so halos isa’t kalahating buwan ng ulan ang ibinuhos sa nine days lang,” he said.

The Office of Civil Defense is still consolidating reports on incidents recorded in the Cordillera region, including landslides.

As earlier reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP), six people died due to landslides in La Trinidad, two in Benguet, and four in Baguio City. It said five individuals were also reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region amid the intense rains.

In the provinces of Zambales and Pangasinan, Servando said 957 millimeters of rain was recorded over the past nine days, compared with the station’s normal August rainfall of 929 millimeters.

Servando said Metro Manila received 501.6 millimeters of rain during the same period, nearly equal to its normal August rainfall of 568 millimeters.

Servando said in the next two days, lesser rain showers are expected in areas battered by the effects of habagat.

“We expect na starting tomorrow ang mga pag-ulan at mga lugar na maaapektuhan ng malalakas na pag-ulan ay mabawasan at gradually mag-improve na ang weather starting tomorrow until Wednesday,” he said.

“We expect na may mga pag-ulan pa hanggang Wednesday, but ito ay concentrated na lang sa lalawigan ng Zambales, Bataan maging Occidental Mindoro, pero in terms of intensity reduced na siya to 50 to 100 millimeters of rain na lang,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the heavy rains brought by the habagat, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Don Artes said the areas in Metro Manila that experienced massive flooding were significantly fewer than in the past.

“Nabanggit po ng Pagasa ang volume ng rain na dumating sa Metro Manila pero despite that masasabi ko po na maraming areas na dati traditionally binabaha ng malalim katulad ng Camanava ay hindi masyadong naka-experience ng malalang pagbaha. Ganun din po ang mga pangunahing kalsada sa Metro Manila, except for some, ay passable naman po,” he said.

“Maraming lansangan na dati po konting ulan ay malalim at hindi passable tulad ng España, underpass sa Aurora, pero ngayon ay passable po despite heavy rains,” he added.

Artes attributed the reduction in flooded areas in Metro Manila to government interventions, particularly Oplan Kontra Baha, which involves dredging waterways to expand their carrying capacity and allow water to flow continuously.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon also recognized the government interventions that resulted in positive outcomes, particularly as large parts of the country experienced persistent rains.

“Simula late last year hanggang ngayon marami tayong mga sinimulang interventions sa iba’t ibang areas. Dahan-dahan nakikita natin ang magandang resulta nito pero sabi nga ng Pangulo kanina hindi nagtatapos dito ito, tuloy-tuloy ang interventions natin at kailangan talaga maisaayos na ang taon at dekadang hindi maayos na pagsasagawa ng flood mitigation intervention,” he said.

Aside from continuous dredging operations, Oplan Kontra Baha also focuses on installing larger drainage pipes, activating pumping stations or deploying mobile pumps, and improving garbage management.

“Kung magagawa lang natin ang mga ito paulit-ulit sa lahat ng lugar tingin ko makakakita talaga tayo ng improvements sa iba’t iba pang lugar,” Dizon added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)