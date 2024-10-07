Pagasa: Habagat season is over

The Southwest Monsoon, locally known as Habagat, officially ended, the state weather bureau announced on Monday, October 7, 2024.

This means that the Philippines is now in a gradual transition to the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season, which may become apparent and be declared in the coming weeks, said Nathaniel Servando of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

"Recent analyses show a significant weakening of the Southwest Monsoon over the past few days, and a strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia has been observed, gradually changing the weather patterns in the country," he said in a statement.

Habagat is defined as warm, moist winds from the southwest that cause rains over the western portion of the Philippines from May to September.(CLC/SunStar Philippines)