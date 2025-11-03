Pagasa: ‘Life-threatening’ conditions in Homonhon, Dinagat

THE state weather bureau has warned of “life-threatening conditions” in Homonhon and Dinagat Islands as Typhoon Tino passes near these areas.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, November 3, 2025, the center of Tino was spotted over the coastal waters of Loreto, Dinagat Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of 960 hPa.

It was moving westward at 30 km/h, said the Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The weather bureau said Tino is expected to make landfall over Leyte or Southern Leyte by midnight or early morning Tuesday, November 4, 2025, before crossing Visayas and northern Palawan from Tuesday until early morning Wednesday, November 5.

“This weather disturbance will likely emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday evening or Thursday (6 November) morning,” Pagasa said in its 11 p.m. Tuesday advisory.

Tino was also forecast to make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecasted around 150-155 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness).

Slight intensification before landfall remains likely, added Pagasa.

“While the interaction of the typhoon with the terrain may trigger a slight weakening, Tino is expected to remain at typhoon category throughout its passage over the country,” it said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 was hoisted over the extreme southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes), the western and southern portion of Leyte (Mahaplag, Abuyog, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hilongos, Hindang, Bato, Matalom, Javier, Macarthur, La Paz, Mayorga, Burauen, Isabel, Merida, Albuera, Dulag, Julita, Palompon), Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Balamban, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla) including Camotes Islands, the northeastern portion of Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Getafe, Trinidad, Ubay, Bien Unido, Talibon), the northernmost portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, City of Escalante, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana), and Guimaras, as well as Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Under TCWS 3 are the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut), the central portion of Leyte (Tanauan, Palo, Tabontabon, Ormoc City, Dagami, Pastrana, Tolosa, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Kananga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe), the extreme northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sibonga, City of Carcar, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, City of Naga) including Bantayan Islands, the central and eastern portions of Bohol (San Miguel, Mabini, Buenavista, Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Guindulman, Pilar, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Jagna, Duero, Sierra Bullones, Carmen, Sagbayan, Clarin, Tubigon, Batuan, Catigbian, San Isidro, Calape, Loon), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud) , the central portion of Negros Occidental (Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan), Iloilo, the southern portion of Capiz (Tapaz, Mambusao, Jamindan, Dumalag, Dumarao, Cuartero, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, Sigma, President Roxas, Ma-Ayon, Pilar), and the central and southern portions of Antique ( Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Hamtic, San Jose, Sibalom, Belison, Patnongon, San Remigio, Valderrama, Bugasong, Tibiao, Laua-An, Barbaza), as well as the rest of Surigao del Norte.

TCWS 2 was raised over the southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer, Balud, Cawayan), the southern portion of Romblon (San Jose, Santa Fe, Alcantara, Looc), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Magsaysay, San Jose), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Cuyo Islands and Calamian Islands.

Also under TCWS 2 are the central portion of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central portion of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tarangnan), the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu, the central portion of Negros Oriental (Tayasan, Manjuyod, City of Tanjay, Bais City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, City of Bayawan, Basay, Valencia, Dumaguete City, Bacong), the rest of Negros Occidental, Siquijor, the rest of Capiz, Aklan, and the rest of Antique including Caluya Islands, as well as the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin.

TCWS 1 was hoisted in Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the central portion of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan) including Cagayancillo Islands, Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Negros Oriental, the rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman). (LRM)