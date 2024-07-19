Pagasa monitors 2nd LPA off Eastern Visayas coast

THE state weather bureau spotted another low pressure area (LPA), this time 865 kilometers off the coast of Eastern Visayas.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said Friday, July 19, 2023, that this second LPA has a “medium” possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone.

It will continue to move west northwest and will strengthen the southwest monsoon or “habagat” that will bring occasional rainfall and thunderstorms in certain parts of Visayas.

The first LPA, which was first located in the waters of Mindanao earlier this week, was last spotted 385 kilometers west northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, and is expected to exit the country by Saturday, July 20.

Eclarino also disproved false claims circulating online that the two LPAs have already developed into a typhoon.

Pagasa also told the public in an advisory to only trust information from their official channels. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)