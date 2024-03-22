Pagasa officially declares summer season

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared on Friday, March 22, 2024, the end of the amihan season, which signals the start of the “Philippine Summer.”

"Today, we officially declare the start of the Philippine summer based on analysis of the latest forecast," Pagasa director Dr. Nathaniel Servando said in a press briefing.

"We expect the number of warm and dryer days will increase in the coming weeks and in the coming months," he added.

Servando said that with the effects of El Niño, which is expected to continue, higher temperatures and dryer conditions may be experienced during the months of April and May.

Pagasa Climatology and Agrometeorology Division chief Ana Liza Solis said this warm and dry season months could be one of the warmest, which may reach up to 40 degrees Celsius, particularly in Cagayan Valley.

She noted that the dangerous heat level is from 42 up to 51 degrees Celsius, while the extreme dangerous level is from 52 degrees Celsius and above, which may be experienced between April to May.

The agency advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid the potential health impacts of hot weather such as staying hydrated.

It also advised Filipinos to conserve water. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)