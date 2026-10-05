Pagasa: Rainy season officially over

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced Monday, October 5, 2026, the end of the southwest monsoon or habagat season, marking the termination of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

In a statement, the weather bureau said it observed a gradual shift in the country’s prevailing weather pattern over the past several days, signaling the weakening of the weather system responsible for bringing frequent rains to the western parts of the country.

Among the changes Pagasanoted were the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia, the southward migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the notable weakening of winds and rainfall associated with the southwest monsoon.

The agency’s weather forecasts indicate that these conditions are expected to persist in the coming days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)