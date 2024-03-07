Pagasa raises La Niña watch

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday, March 7, 2024, that El Niño has started to weaken and it is raising the alert and warning system to La Niña Watch.

In a statement, Pagasa said the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) may return to neutral conditions during the second quarter of the year or from April to June.

It said it is monitoring an increasing probability of La Niña to develop from June to August.

“La Niña (cool phase of ENSO) is characterized by unusually cooler than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEP). When conditions are favorable for the development of La Niña within the next six months and the probability is 55 percent or more, a La Niña Watch is issued,” the weather bureau said.

“Pre-developing La Niña historically, is characterized with below normal rainfall, therefore, the possibility of a slight delay on the onset of rainy season is likely with the combined effects of the ongoing El Niño,” it added.

Pagasa advised concerned government agencies and the public to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the potential impacts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)