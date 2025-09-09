PAGASA to build Doppler radar station in Bataan

MANILA – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will soon put up a Doppler station in Bataan province.

"That will be the first in Bataan. PAGASA has been using the Subic radar. Doppler radar is the most effective tool in detecting precipitation strength," PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency on Monday.

The Doppler radar can detect all type of precipitation, the formation of thunderstorm clouds, as well as wind strength and direction, Servando said.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing between PAGASA and radar site Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) was held Monday at the weather bureau's office in Quezon City.

The MOA, good for 25 years, is still being finalized by the university's Board of Regents.

Under the MOA, the BPSU shall allow the utilization of more or less 1,500 square meters of its land, free of charge, for the establishment and instalation of the radar and communication facilities.

"This MOA signing is more than just a formal partnership. It is a celebration of the shared commitment to scientific progress, public safety and resilience for all Filipinos," BPSU president Dr. Ruby Santos-Matibag said during the signing.

The MOA states that the BPSU authorizes PAGASA to commence installation of the radar station upon the execution of the agreement.

Servando said the establishment of the station could take at least a year and a half because the equipment is manufactured overseas, as well as the time needed for the delivery, installation, testing and training.

Once established, the station shall be operated and maintained by PAGASA at its own expense.

PAGASA must also conduct lectures to the community, students, academe, visitors and other interested parties upon request and coordination, according to the agreement. (PNA)