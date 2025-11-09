Pagasa warns: Don’t focus on center as Uwan threatens wide areas across Luzon, Visayas

THE state weather bureau warned the public on Sunday morning, November 9, 2025, not to focus on the center track of Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-Wong), stressing that it may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone.

In its 11 a.m. Sunday bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced far from the landfall point or center track, and even in areas outside the forecast confidence cone.

It said that Uwan has maintained its strength as life threatening conditions continued over Bicol Region.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the center of Uwan was spotted over the coastal waters of Pandan, Catanduanes, packing maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa. It was moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

Pagasa said that strong to typhoon-force winds may extend outwards up to 800 kilometers from the center of Uwan, which was forecast to move west northwestward over the next 24 hours.

Based on the forecast track, the center of Uwan is expected to continue to move over the coastal waters of Catanduanes, pass close to Calaguas and Polillo Islands Sunday morning and afternoon, respectively, before making landfall at or near its peak intensity (e.g., as a super typhoon or an upper limit typhoon) over the central portion of Aurora Sunday night or early morning Monday, November 10.

“Due to its proximity, a direct hit (i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall) over Calaguas and Polillo Islands is possible,” said Pagasa.

After landfall, Uwan will traverse the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union on Monday morning, added the weather bureau.

It said the interaction with the terrain will cause Uwan to weaken significantly, but it is expected to remain as typhoon throughout its passage over northern Luzon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 was hoisted over the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao), Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud), the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy), and Catanduanes in Luzon.

TCWS 4 was raised over the southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, Dinapigue, San Guillermo), Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Alfonso Castañeda, Kasibu), The rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the easternmost portion of Pampanga (Candaba), the northern and easterns portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Norzagaray, San Rafael), the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Infanta, General Nakar, Real), the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, and the northeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui).

Under TCWS 3 are the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao and Burias, and Northern Samar.

TCWS 2 was raised over the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon; and Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern and central portions of Leyte (Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Villaba, La Paz, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Ormoc City, Dulag, Burauen, Kananga, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel) in the Visayas.

Under TCWS 1 are Batanes, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands in Luzon; the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan), Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique in the Visayas; and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes) in Mindanao. (LRM)