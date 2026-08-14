Pagasa warns of landslides as habagat brings heavy rains

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned of possible landslides, especially in mountainous areas, as the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, continues to bring heavy rains to most parts of Luzon and the western portion of Visayas.

Pagasa weather specialist Leanne Loreto said continuous heavy rain showers were saturating the soil, making mountainous areas more susceptible to landslides.

She said the weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) last spotted 1,970 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Loreto said the LPA has a “medium” chance of entering the PAR but is moving away from the country, lowering its potential to affect the weather.

She said the agency is also monitoring another LPA that may affect the northeastern portion of the country starting Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The LPA may also enhance the prevailing habagat, she added.

As of 11 a.m., Pagasa issued a heavy rainfall outlook due to habagat for the provinces of Bataan and Zambales until Sunday.

The provinces of La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan and Occidental Mindoro are also expected to experience heavy rainfall from Sunday to Monday, August 17.

For Friday, August 14, a yellow rainfall warning was raised over Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Rizal, Cavite and Batangas, where moderate to intense rain showers are expected.

Amid heavy rains threatening flooding in various parts of Metro Manila, Malacañang directed government offices and schools in the National Capital Region and nearby areas to shift to alternative work or class arrangements on August 14.

The order covers the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon and Occidental Mindoro. (TPM)