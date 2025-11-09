Pagasa warns of life-threatening conditions as Uwan nears Aurora landfall

LIFE-THREATENING conditions continue over Bicol Region as Super Typhoon Uwan continues to move west northwestward over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte, said the state weather bureau Sunday afternoon, November 9, 2025.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the center of Uwan was spotted at 135 kilometers north northwest of Virac, Catanduanes, or 100 kilometers northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa while moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned the public against focusing on the center track of Uwan, saying it may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone.

Heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced far from the landfall point or center track, and even in areas outside the forecast confidence cone, it said.

Pagasa added that Uwan was forecast to move west northwestward over the next 24 hours, and it will continue to move generally west northwestward over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte, pass close to Calaguas and Polillo Islands Sunday afternoon or evening, respectively, before making landfall at or near its peak intensity (e.g., as a super typhoon or an upper limit typhoon) over the central portion of Aurora Sunday night or early morning Monday, November 10.

“Due to its proximity, a direct hit (i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall) over Calaguas and Polillo Islands is possible,” said the weather bureau.

After landfall, Uwan was forecast to traverse the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union Monday morning.

“The interaction with the terrain will cause Uwan to weaken significantly, but it is expected to remain as typhoon throughout its passage over northern Luzon,” said Pagasa.

Uwan will begin to turn northwestward to northward from Monday to Tuesday, November 11, while remaining at typhoon category.

On Wednesday, November 12, it will turn northeastward toward the Taiwan Strait while weakening. It was also forecast to make landfall over western Taiwan on Thursday, November 13, then rapidly weaken over the Taiwan landmass before emerging over the waters near Ryukyu Islands as a remnant low or weak tropical depression.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 was hoisted over the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur), the northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Carranglan, Pantabangan), the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dinalungan), Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud), the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran) in Luzon.

TCWS 4 was raised over the southern portion of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, Echague, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Cordon, City of Santiago), the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Ifugao (Tinoc, Asipulo, Lamut, Hungduan, Kiangan, Lagawe, Hingyon), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem), La Union, Pangasinan, The rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northernmost portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz), the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Gerona, Victoria, Pura, Ramos, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, La Paz, City of Tarlac, Santa Ignacia), the easternmost portion of Pampanga (Candaba) the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Norzagaray, San Rafael), the northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez), the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Infanta, General Nakar, Real, Mauban), the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the northeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui), and the rest of Catanduanes.

TCWS 3 was up hoisted over the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung, Santo Niño, Alcala, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, the central and southern portions of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Sarrat, Piddig, Paoay, Marcos, Bacarra, Banna, Currimao, Pinili, Carasi, San Nicolas, Dingras, Solsona, Laoag City, Badoc, City of Batac, Nueva Era), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao and Burias Islands in Luzon; and Northern Samar in the Visayas.

Areas under TCWS 2 are the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon; and Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern and central portions of Leyte (Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Villaba, La Paz, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Ormoc City, Dulag, Burauen, Kananga, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel) in the Visayas.

TCWS 1 was raised over Batanes and the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands in Luzon; the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique in the Visayas; and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes) in Mindanao. (LRM)