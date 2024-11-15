Pagasa warns of storm surge due to Typhoon Pepito

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned on Friday, November 15, 2024, of a moderate to high risk storm surge in various coastal areas in Bicol region and Calabarzon over the next two days due to Typhoon Pepito.

In an advisory, the weather bureau said there is a possibility of inundation due to rising sea water along with high waves in the low-lying coastal communities in some municipalities in the following provinces of:

Estimated storm surge heights: 2.1- three meters

* Albay (City of Ligao, Libon, Oas, Pio Duran)

* Camarines Norte (Basud, Capalonga, Daet, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Paracale, Santa Elena, Talisay, Vinzons)

* Camarines Sur (Balatan, Bato, Bula, Cabusao, Calabanga, Caramoan, Del Gallego, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Libmanan, Lupi, Minalabac, Pasacao, Presentacion, Ragay, San Fernando, San Jose, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac)

* Catanduanes (Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Caramoran, Gigmoto, Pandan, Panganiban (Payo), San Andres (Calolbon), Viga, Virac)

* Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Batuan, Cataingan, City Of Masbate, Claveria, Dimasalang, Mobo, Monreal, Palanas, San Fernando, San Jacinto, San Pascual, Uson)

* Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Guinayangan, San Andres, San Narciso, Tagkawayan)

* Sorsogon (Castilla, Donsol, Magallanes, Pilar)

Estimated storm surge heights: one to two meters

* Albay (Bacacay, City Of Tabaco, Legazpi City, Malilipot, Malinao, Manito, Rapu-Rapu Santo Domingo and Tiwi)

* Biliran (Culaba, Kawayan, Maripipi)

* Camarines Sur (Sagñay, Tigaon),

* Eastern Samar (Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City Of Borongan, Dolores, Hernani, Llorente, Maydolong, Mercedes, Oras, Quinapondan, Salcedo, San Julian, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft)

* Northern Samar (Allen, Biri, Bobon, Capul, Catarman, Gamay, Laoang, Lapinig, Lavezares, Mapanas, Mondragon, Palapag, Pambujan, Rosario, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Jose, San Roque, San Vicente, Victoria)

* Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco (Aurora)

* Samar (Western Samar; Almagro, Calbayog City, City Of Catbalogan, Daram, Jiabong, Motiong, Pagsanghan, Paranas, Pinabacdao, San Sebastian, Santa Margarita, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Villareal, Zumarraga)

* Sorsogon (Barcelona, Bulan, Bulusan, City Of Sorsogon, Gubat, Matnog, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena)

Pagasa urged residents in the above-mentioned areas to stay away from the coast or beach lines.

It also said that all marine activities should be canceled to avoid possible untoward incidents.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Pepito, which has intensified into a typhoon, was spotted at 675 kilometers east of Guian, Eastern Samar packed with maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gusts of up to 160 km/h.

It was moving westward at 30 km/h.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Ofel has weakened into a severe tropical storm as it continued to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In was last spotted at 19 kilometers northwest of Calayan, Cagayan packed with maximum winds of 110 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 135 km/h.

Ofel was moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that 109,263 families or 419,923 were affected by the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Nika and Ofel in Ilocos, Bicol and Cagayan regions and Central Luzon.

Of this figure, 59,183 were displaced.

The estimated damage to infrastructure stood at P320,658,974.36 while more than P855,000 was recorded for agriculture. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)