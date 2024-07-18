Pagasa warns public of fake ‘typhoon’ forecasts

THE state weather bureau debunked claims circulating online about a supertyphoon, purportedly stronger than Yolanda, that will affect the country this July.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, July 18, 2024, that as of the latest weather bulletin, no records of typhoons have been monitored.

It said a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted off Mindanao earlier this week but it has not developed into a tropical cyclone yet.

It said that as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the LPA was last spotted east northeast of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring occasional rainfall in Visayas and parts of Luzon and Mindanao, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau reminded the public to only refer to its official channels for weather updates and information. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)