PAGCOR donates patient transport vehicles to 5 LGUs, Lung Center

MANILA – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has turned over patient transport vehicles (PTVs) to five local government units and a national health institution to enhance healthcare delivery and emergency response nationwide.

The new PTV beneficiaries were the City of Imus in Cavite; the province of Bataan; the municipality of Libertad in Antique; the municipalities of Ibaan and San Jose in Batangas; and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco said the donation is part of the agency’s corporate social responsibility initiatives to improve access to essential health services particularly in communities with limited resources.

“These patient transport vehicles can serve as lifelines especially during medical emergencies when time is critical,” Tengco said in a news release Thursday. “This PTV donation program seeks to help build healthier and more resilient communities.”

Chief medical social worker Donnabelle Gonzaga-Arcillo of the Lung Center of the Philippines said the PTV donation will address transport constraints faced by the institution in its daily operations.

“Sobrang laking tulong nitong PTV lalo na sa mga pasyenteng hinahatid at sinusundo natin, pati na rin sa aming home visitations at community activities (This PTV is a huge help, especially for the patients we deliver and pick up, as well as for our home visitations and community activities),” Gonzaga-Arcillo said.

Each PTV is equipped with basic medical and safety features, including a stretcher, oxygen tank, wheelchair, first aid kit, and navigation system to ensure safe and efficient patient transport.

In 2025, PAGCOR donated a total of 162 patient transport vehicles to LGUs, partner agencies, and institutions nationwide, including 70 units given to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. (PR)