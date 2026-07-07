PAGCOR earmarks P60-M for scholarship of 2K Bulacan students

MANILA – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has committed to provide a total of PHP60 million to fund a scholarship program for 2,000 students from low-income families in Bulacan.

In a statement, PAGCOR said PHP10 million was already released to the Bulacan provincial government on Monday.

The fund will support the Ayudang Hatid ay Tagumpay (AHT) Scholarship Program aimed at expanding access to higher education and technical-vocational training for deserving Bulakenyo students.

Of the PHP60 million allocation, PHP40 million will fund scholarships of 1,000 incoming college freshmen enrolled in four-year degree programs, while PHP20 million will support 1,000 students pursuing technical-vocational education.

“Sa pag-turn over natin ng unang tranche ng pondo ngayong araw, hindi lamang tayo nagbibigay ng tulong sa sektor ng edukasyon. Namumuhunan din tayo sa kakayahan, pangarap, at potensiyal ng ating mga kabataang magiging katuwang natin sa pagbuo ng mas maunlad na Bulacan at mas matatag na bansang Pilipinas (As we turn over the first tranche of funds today, we are not merely providing assistance to the education sector. We are also investing in the capabilities, dreams, and potential of our youth, our partners in building a more prosperous Bulacan and a stronger Philippines)," PAGCOR Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco said.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, meanwhile, said the assistance would enable more students to pursue their studies despite financial constraints.

“We thank PAGCOR for its continued support in the education of the Bulakenyo youth. This scholarship program will help expand access to quality education and create opportunities for deserving students across the province,” Fernando said.

The scholarship program forms part of the Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Caravan, which brings government services and assistance closer to local communities, including initiatives that promote greater access to education.

Aside from the scholarship fund, Tengco said PAGCOR will also fund the construction of 10 three-story school buildings in Bulacan and the establishment of the Bulacan Sports Academy for aspiring young athletes. (PNA)