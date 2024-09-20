PAGCOR holds mall exhibit for 2024 photo contest winning entries

MANILA – Winning entries of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (PAGCOR) 2024 Photography Competition are now on display at the MET Live Mall in Pasay City to give the public a chance to see and appreciate them.

The photo exhibit will run until Oct. 14 to give the public a unique perspective into the country’s bountiful harvest season, which is the theme of PAGCOR’s photo contest this year.

“Through this photo exhibit, we give more people the opportunity to appreciate up close the photo entries from all over the country that made it to the grand finals, and eventually the top 24 spots that made up this year’s grand winners,” PAGCOR chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco said in a news release on Thursday.

“This photo exhibit also gives aspiring Filipino lensmen and hobbyists a chance to learn about the inspiration behind these winning entries as well as the work, talent, creativity and technical skills that made these photos stand out from the thousand others,” Tengco added.

PAGCOR received a total of 4,000 entries from the conventional, mobile and drone categories that showcased the Filipino farmers’ hard work and how they are rewarded with an abundant harvest after months of toil.

This year’s Conventional Category winners are Jaime Singalor (Resilient Filipino Family Harvesting Together); Vyktor Regala Jr. (Liswi); Ruel Coloso (Isang Araw sa Buhay ng Mangangalakal ng Talaba); Janice Tadoyo (Danggit Fishing); Jan Paul Jose (Damong Dagat); Buddy Gadiano (Golden Harvest); Albert Aguado (Harvesting Abundance); and Arturo De Vera (Salt of the Earth).

For the Mobile Category, the grand winners are Ivan Cris Romero (Ageless Harvest); Jenevie Estrella (Balad); Melvin Anore (Gems of Laguna Lake); Claro Rayos Del Sol (Family Harvest); Christian Jose Zambra (Future Farmer); Wilfredo Lumagbas Jr. (Catching Crabs); Liemuel Pantuhan (Banana Extravaganza: A Feast of Abundance) and Lemuel Ragasa (Masaganang Ani).

Meanwhile, grand winners in the Drone Category are Nicko Melendres (Taal Lake Fisherfolk); Carlo Dacumos (Rice in Bar Graph); Jeash Coven Mizpah Del Artajo (Sunset Symphony); Mark Lawrence Pagaran (Nightfall Bounty); Abdul-him Ibrahim (Pusod ng Bungsod); Marlo Demo-os (Subsistence Farming); Jose Revoli Cortez (Sustainable Fibers) and Rea Angel Macalandag (Sustainable Fish Farming).

The winning photos will be featured in PAGCOR’s corporate calendars (desk and wall versions) for 2025. (PR)