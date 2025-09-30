PAGCOR to give P50-M to NBI to boost fight vs. illegal gambling

MANILA – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) will provide PHP50 million in financial assistance to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to strengthen operations against illegal gaming, including the banned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

In a statement Monday, PAGCOR said the support was formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed at the PAGCOR Corporate Office in Pasay City by PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco and NBI Director Jaime Santiago.

An initial PHP25 million was immediately turned over by PAGCOR to the NBI, representing the first tranche of the total assistance, during the MOA signing.

“This morning, we are signing a Memorandum of Agreement that underscores the shared responsibility of PAGCOR and the NBI in promoting lawful, fair, and responsible gaming in the Philippines,” Tengco said.

“This assistance will defray the cost of food and expenses for POGO detainees, as well as support the Bureau’s legitimate operations against illegal gaming activities.”

Tengco said the agreement demonstrates PAGCOR’s commitment to safeguard the gaming industry and ensure that revenues from legal gaming truly benefit the Filipino people.

“Illegal gambling operators undermine our laws, exploit our people, and put our communities at risk. By working hand in hand with the NBI, we are sending a strong message that we will not allow unlawful gaming practices to persist,” he said.

For his part, Santiago said the state gaming regulatory body’s assistance would boost the bureau’s capabilities to pursue its mandate.

“The NBI welcomes PAGCOR’s assistance as it will enable us to step up our operations against illegal POGOs and other unlawful gaming activities. This partnership affirms our shared duty to uphold the law and protect the Filipino people,” he said. (PNA)