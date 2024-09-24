PAGCOR's Bingo for a Cause offers bigger funds to LGUs, NGOs

MANILA – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) said it has tweaked its Bingo for a Cause program to help local government units (LGUs) and non-government organizations (NGOs) raise more funds for socio-civic programs.

In a statement on Monday, PAGCOR Assistant Vice President Maria Teresa Ocampo said new packages have been approved, allowing LGUs and NGOs to get as much as 50 percent share from proceeds of bingo events to be conducted with PAGCOR.

“The revised bingo package will give our partners the option to sell tickets from as low as PHP100 to PHP1,000 each, depending on the package that they choose,” Ocampo said.

“The proceeds will even go higher depending on their ticket sales," she added.

The Bingo for a Cause program, also known as Community Bingo, was created to accommodate requests of various socio-civic groups for financial assistance to fund their projects.

Community Bingo is the conduct of a bingo at a specified venue, in areas beyond the reach of Casino Filipino's in-house bingo operations.

Ocampo said the Bingo for a Cause project allows communities and organizations to enjoy bingo games and also contribute to worthy causes.

“Like any game of chance, only PAGCOR has the mandate to authorize bingo activities, hence bingo games without PAGCOR’s permission are illegal,” she said.

“We thus remind our partner communities and organizations to first coordinate with PAGCOR’s Bingo Department if they plan to organize bingo events and explore partnership opportunities with us,” Ocampo added. (PNA)