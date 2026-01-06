'Pahalik' to begin at Quirino Grandstand

THE traditional "pahalik" of the image of the Jesus Nazareno is set to begin on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Quirino Grandstand in the City of Manila.

According to the Quiapo Church, fiesta activities at the Quirino Grandstand are officially kicking off with the "pahalik," which will run until Friday, January 9.

"The image of the Jesus Nazareno from Quiapo Church will now be accessible for a larger crowd of devotees to kiss and touch His cross," said Quiapo Church.

Based on the schedule provided by organizers, the "pahalik" will begin at 7 p.m., which is right after the Mass for the Volunteers set at 6 p.m.

The activity will be done continuously until January 9 prior to the start of the grand procession of the Jesus Nazareno.

The "pahalik," however, will be suspended briefly by midnight of January 9 to give way to the Misa Mayor to be presided by Balanga Bishop Rufino Sescon.

Devotees are advised to queue for the "pahalik" at the South Drive or Kalaw Avenue Extension right in front of Rizal Park Hotel.

The exit of devotees, however, has been changed by organizers as they are now set to go back to South Drive instead of the usual Katigbak Road, which is in front of Manila Hotel. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)