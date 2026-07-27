‘Painful but necessary’: Marcos says raps vs Romualdez near filing

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday said multiple cases against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, his cousin, are nearing filing before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the flood control scandal, declaring that his administration's anti-corruption campaign would not spare even members of his own family.

Opening his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Batasan Pambansa, Marcos said the cases stemmed from the government's sweeping investigation into alleged irregularities involving public infrastructure projects.

“Malapit na ang paghahain ng patung-patong na kaso laban sa dating speaker. Masakit man sa akin ito pero kailangan nating gawin ang tama (The filing of multiple cases against the former Speaker is near. Painful as this may be for me, we have to do what is right),” he said

The President stressed that his duty is to the Filipino people above all else.

“Hindi ako Pangulo ng aking pamilya… Ako ay Pangulo ng Pilipinas at ang tungkulin ko ay sa inyo, mga kapwa ko Pilipino (I am not the President of my family. I am the President of the Philippines, and my duty is to you, my fellow Filipinos),” he said.

Marcos said the government pursued an extensive investigation that followed the evidence without favor.

“Gaya ng aking ipinangako sa inyo, nagsagawa tayo ng malawakan at malalimang imbestigasyon, na walang pagkiling kahit kanino man. Masusi nating sinuri at sinundan kung saan tayo itinuro ng ebidensya. Lahat ng kailangang gawin ay ginawa natin upang matunton ang puno’t dulo. (As I promised you, we conducted a thorough and extensive investigation without favoring anyone. We carefully examined the evidence and followed where it led us. We did everything necessary to uncover the whole truth),” he said.

The President said the investigation has already resulted in the filing of cases and arrests involving contractors, senior Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and lawmakers.

Marcos said the government has also moved to recover public funds and prevent additional payments for defective, fictitious or non-existent projects.

“Halos dalawampu’t limang bilyong piso ang halaga ng mga nabawi, ‘frozen,’ at na-preserbang mga pera at ari-arian ng mga akusado. Ang mahigit walong daang milyong piso dito ay agad nating ibinalik sa Treasury (Nearly PHP25 billion worth of funds and assets have been recovered, frozen or preserved. More than PHP800 million has already been returned to the National Treasury),” he said.

He said all recovered assets would be returned to the government.

Marcos said the prosecution of the cases is now in the hands of the Office of the Ombudsman and the strengthened National Prosecution Service. (PNA)