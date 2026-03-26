PAL cancels several flights from Cebu amid rising fuel prices

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) announced on Thursday, March 26, 2026, flight schedule adjustments amid the looming global oil crisis.

In an advisory, the flag carrier said the following flights were suspended:

International

PR120/PR121 - Cebu-Guam (From April 16 until further notice)

PR587/PR588 - Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City (From April 19 until further notice except May 1, 3, 24 and 31)

Domestic

PR2875/PR2876 - Clark-Siargao (From May 4 until further notice)

PR2893/PR2894 - Cebu-Ozamiz (From May 5 until further notice)

PR2668/PR2669 - Cebu-Calbayog (From May 6 until further notice)

“Cargo operations on these routes are also affected. PAL is working with logistics partners to explore alternative routing options to support the continued movement of goods,” it said.

The company said affected passengers may request for a refund, rebook their flights or convert their tickets into travel credits for future use.

PAL apologized to the affected passengers assuring that it is working to minimize disruption brought about by the changing conditions affecting global aviation.

It vowed to continue to review the affected routes as conditions improve. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)