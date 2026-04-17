PAL to launch direct Chicago flights in November

MANILA – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Thursday announced its non-stop service between Manila and Chicago, thrice a week starting Nov. 9.

“Chicago is considered one of the premier hubs in the United States, and our entry into this vibrant city will provide direct connectivity to the Midwest,” PAL president Richard Nuttall said in a statement.

Serving the Chicago–Manila route will create vital links to key regional destinations and major Philippine domestic markets through PAL's Manila hub, he said.

The non-stop service, utilizing the Airbus A350-900, will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — departing Manila in the afternoon and arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the afternoon local time.

The return flight will operate on the same days, departing in the evening.

The service also strengthens PAL’s cargo capabilities, enabling shipments to the United States Midwest to connect efficiently to the airline’s broader cargo network.

Chicago is PAL's eighth destination across the United States and its territories, joining Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Guam, and Saipan.

The Chicago flight launch comes amid a broader expansion of the airline’s trans-Pacific operations. (PNA)