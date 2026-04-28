Palace assures DA, irrigation agencies ready for El Niño

MANILA – Malacañang on Monday assured that government agencies are already implementing measures to mitigate the potential impact of a forecast El Niño episode, which could bring below-normal rainfall and dry spells in several parts of the country.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said preparations are underway, particularly in the agriculture and irrigation sectors, as the government anticipates possible water shortages in vulnerable farming areas.

“Ang El Niño naman po ay nararanasan natin, hindi na po ito bago, kaya handa po ang DA (Department of Agriculture) sa mga kongkretong measures para ito ay maagapan (We are experiencing El Niño, it is nothing new, so the DA is ready with concrete measures to address it),” Castro said during a press briefing.

She cited ongoing coordination with key agencies, including the DA, which has directed field offices to monitor high-risk agricultural areas and strengthen localized interventions based on historical El Niño data.

Castro also said the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has been tasked to identify irrigation systems and farming areas that may be affected by reduced water supply, including major facilities such as Magat Dam and the Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation Systems.

Support agencies such as the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management are also conducting mapping of rain-fed and irrigated farmlands to guide mitigation efforts.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said there is a 92 percent chance of a moderate to strong El Niño event developing, with some climate models warning of a possible “super” El Niño that could significantly reduce rainfall and strain water resources. (PNA)