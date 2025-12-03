Palace: Bid to represent gov’t in FPRRD plea part of OSG mandate

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday defended the Office of the Solicitor General’s (OSG) move to seek the Supreme Court’s (SC) permission to represent the government in the petition challenging the country’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the OSG is acting within the bounds of the law, noting that it is duty-bound to defend the government and its officials in cases involving state actions and policies.

“Dapat lamang kumilos ang OSG ng naaayon sa batas at naaayon sa kanilang mandato nang walang pinoproteksyunang interes ng iilan (It is only right that the OSG act in accordance with the law and in line with its mandate, without protecting the interests of a select few),” Castro said.

Castro made the remark after the OSG, in a manifestation dated Dec. 1, sought the SC’s permission to represent the government officials named in the petition filed in March by lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

The petition questioned the Philippines’ continued cooperation with the ICC’s investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Castro said the Palace cannot answer for the previous actions or personal positions of former solicitor general Meynard Guevarra on the ICC issue, but stressed that the current OSG leadership is simply fulfilling its legal responsibilities.

“Sa ngayon ay gumaganap lamang ang OSG sa kanilang tungkulin at itinatama ang dapat na maitama ng naaayon sa batas (The OSG is merely performing its duty and correcting what needs to be corrected in accordance with the law),” she said.

Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe said the OSG is withdrawing its earlier plea to inhibit from the case during Guevarra’s tenure.

Meanwhile, Castro also took exception to criticisms from Vice President Sara Duterte, saying that efforts to discredit Palace messaging aim to divert public attention from issues recently flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) involving the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

She claimed that the OVP’s statements about its supposed sound planning and fund management were contradicted by COA findings citing incomplete documents, unverified beneficiaries and gaps in financial reporting.

“Ayaw ng Bise Presidente na makinig ang taumbayan sa mga mensahe ng Palasyo dahil namumulat sila sa katotohanan at nalalaman nila ang programa ng Pangulo para sa bayan (The Vice President does not want the people to listen to the messages of the Palace because they become aware of the truth and learn about the President’s programs for the nation),” Castro said.

“Saan dapat makinig ang tao? Sa mga misinformation na pinapakalat niya at ng mga kaalyado niya (Where should the people listen? To the misinformation that she and her allies are spreading)?” she asked, noting the OVP’s failure to provide clear information on its fund utilization due to noncompliance with laws, rules and guidelines. (PNA)