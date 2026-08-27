Palace: CIF rules clear, but safeguards may need tightening

MANILA – Malacañang said Thursday that existing rules governing confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) are clear but may need to be tightened to prevent officials from exploiting loopholes.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the rules under Joint Memorandum Circular 2015-01 are sufficient for officials who properly account for the use of public funds.

The circular – issued by the Commission on Audit (COA), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG), and Department of National Defense (DND) – governs the entitlement, release, use, reporting, and audit of CIF.

“Ito naman po ay malinaw. Kung kayo naman po ay susunod sa polisiya at sa rules at wala naman kayong balak na manloko... hindi naman problema iyong rules. Nasa tao iyan (It is clear already. If you follow the policy and rules and have no intention of deceiving or misusing the funds, then the rules are not the problem. It depends on the person),” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She was responding to reports that the COA is considering reviewing or amending existing rules on the use of CIF following issues raised during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Castro said officials who deliberately seek ways to circumvent the rules could prompt the need for tighter safeguards.

“Dahil sa mga tao na may mga balak na gamitin ang kanilang katalinuhan, ang kanilang knowledge or skills na mapaikot ang rules, doon nagkakaroon ng problema (Problems arise when people use their intelligence, knowledge, or skills to find ways around the rules),” she said.

Castro said any proposed amendments should first be carefully studied before the government determines their possible impact on intelligence and confidential operations.

For now, she said, agencies must continue to comply with the existing rules.

On concerns that stricter auditing rules could expose confidential informants, Castro said the current guidelines already provide mechanisms to protect their identities.

Under the joint memorandum circular, supporting documents identifying informants may be placed in sealed envelopes and kept in an agency vault, she said.

She added that such information may only be disclosed when questioned by the Internal Control and Financial Audit Office or the COA, which is mandated to protect the identities of individuals subject to audit.

Castro also stressed that Congress retains the power to determine government spending, including the budget proposed by the Executive. (PNA)