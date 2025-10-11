Palace cites UN, UK role in advancing PH human rights plan

MANILA – Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has recognized the role of the United Nations (UN) and the United Kingdom (UK) in helping advance the country’s human rights roadmap, a Malacañang statement said Friday.

Bersamin made the acknowledgement after the UN and UK formally presented to the Philippine government PHP2.3 million worth of promotional materials for the 4th Philippine Human Rights Plan (PHRP4).

UK Embassy Political Counsellor Andrew Bowes and Signe Poulsen, senior human rights adviser to the UN in the Philippines, turned over to Bersamin the materials in a ceremony at the Presidential Guest House on Oct. 6.

“The PHRP4 is not merely aspirational, it lays out concrete programs, measurable targets, and timelines, even as it provides for mechanisms of monitoring and accountability, ensuring that human rights commitments are implemented and sustained at all levels,” Bersamin said.

The PHRP4 serves as the Marcos administration’s human rights roadmap that focuses on championing the rights of the vulnerable and marginalized groups, including women, children, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, migrant workers, and persons deprived of liberty.

It was developed through extensive consultations with nearly 500 organizations from civil society, the private sector, academe, media, and grassroots communities nationwide.

Bersamin said this process ensures that the plan is owned by the people and responsive to their lived realities.

Meanwhile, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), noting that the administration has already delivered on three key pledges made during its 75th anniversary in December 2023 — developing a new national human rights plan, creating a special body for inter-agency coordination on human rights, and establishing a national forensics institute.

“We committed, and we delivered,” Bersamin said.

“The PHRP4 reflects our resolve to translate human rights into concrete action that improves people’s lives.” (PNA)