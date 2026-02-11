Palace declares holidays for local celebrations in 5 areas

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working days in five local government units (LGUs), clearing the way for communities to mark key milestones with a day off.

In two separate advisories issued by the Office of the Executive Secretary on Tuesday night, the President, through Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, signed the proclamations covering the observances.

Feb. 11, 2026 was declared a special non-working day in the City of Talisay, Negros Occidental for its 28th charter anniversary through Proclamation No. 1163 and in the Municipality of Ibaan, Batangas for its founding anniversary through Proclamation No. 1161.

Meanwhile, Feb. 24, 2026 was declared a special non-working day in Zamboanga Sibugay for its 25th founding anniversary through Proclamation No. 1159, while Feb. 27, 2026 was set aside for the Kalilangan Festival in General Santos City through Proclamation No. 1160.

The President also declared March 20, 2026 a special non-working day in the City of San Fernando, La Union for its founding anniversary through Proclamation No. 1162.

Under existing laws, the President may declare special non-working days in specific localities upon request of LGUs to enable residents to fully participate in significant local celebrations. (PNA)