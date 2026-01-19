Palace declares special non-working days for local festivities

MANILA – Malacañang has proclaimed a series of special non-working days in a province, four cities,and four municipalities to allow residents this year to fully participate in local celebrations and commemorative events.

Under Proclamation No. 1129, Feb. 10 is a special non-working day in Bacolor, Pampanga for the celebration of Bacolor Day, while Proclamation No. 1130 set Feb. 21 as a special non-working day for the observance of Araw ng Marinduque.

Meanwhile, Jan. 22 is a special non-working day in Guiguinto, Bulacan under Proclamation No. 1131 to mark the Halamanan Festival.

Through Proclamation No. 1132, Malacañang declared Feb. 17 a special non-working day in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay for the celebration of Araw ng Kabasalan.

Proclamations Nos. 1133 and 1134 declared Jan. 15 and May 7, respectively, as special non-working days in San Pablo City, Laguna for the Coconut Festival and the city’s charter anniversary.

Meanwhile, Feb. 2 is a special non-working day in Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte for its 112th Araw ng Katipunan; and in Mabalacat City, Pampanga for its 314th founding anniversary, under Proclamations Nos. 1135 and 1139, respectively.

Under Proclamation No. 1136, Feb. 6 is a special non-working day in Consolacion, Cebu to mark its 106th founding anniversary.

Candoni, Negros Occidental will observe a special non-working day on Feb. 11 for the Dinagyaw sa Tablas Festival, in accordance with Proclamation No. 1137. The festival honors early settlers who transformed forestlands into fertile communities.

Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija will likewise observe a special non-working day on Feb. 3 for its 76th founding anniversary, as provided under Proclamation No. 1138.

All proclamations were signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (PNA)