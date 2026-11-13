Palace defends P22.9-B Asean hosting budget

MALACAÑANG on Friday, November 13, 2026, defended the P22.9-billion allocation for the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and related meetings, saying the amount covers the country’s year-long chairship and not just the main gathering scheduled next week.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified that the allocation includes preparations and activities for the entire year, including the Asean meetings held in Cebu in May.

Interviewed on GMA’s Unang Hirit, Castro said the government wanted to avoid a repeat of the criticisms the Philippines faced over its preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“Let us remember when the 2019 SEA Games were held here, it appeared that the preparations were not adequate,” she said in Tagalog.

“We were reported in news outlets around the world, with questions about why the Philippines’ preparations during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte were only that. The government does not want to experience that again because we should be prepared,” she added.

Castro said the allocation covers improvements to venues and facilities, security preparations, personnel deployment, and airport upgrades.

Among the venues prepared are the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), World Trade Center, and Coconut Palace, as well as facilities in Cebu used for the May Asean meetings.

Castro said 393 meetings had already been held, with another 164 scheduled.

The P22.9-billion allocation has drawn attention amid comparisons with previous Philippine Asean chairships, including the approximately P1 billion allocated during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for the 2007 hosting and the P3.789 billion actually spent under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017.

Meanwhile, Castro denied allegations that the artworks by National Artists installed along Diokno Boulevard were intended to conceal impoverished communities from visiting Asean delegates.

She said the installations were meant to showcase the country’s beauty and enhance its image before foreign visitors, rather than conceal its problems.

“We should never really cover up poverty. That’s a reality,” Castro said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)