Palace denies Co’s allegations on Marcos’ P100B budget insertions

THE Malacañang has denied the claims of embattled former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman pushed to include P100 billion worth of projects in the national budget, describing the claims as “pure hearsay.”

In a press conference, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said the accusations are completely without basis, noting that Marcos himself exposed flood control anomalies and has taken numerous steps since to ensure accountability, recovery of stolen wealth, and systemic reform.

“Rep. Zaldy Co should come back to the country and sign everything he said under oath with proper judicial authorities,” Gomez said.

Co, in a video posted on his social media page, earlier claimed that Marcos ordered the insertion of P100 billion worth of projects in the 2025 national budget and that the instructions were relayed by Pangandaman and confirmed by Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin, who allegedly handed him the list from a brown leather bag.

Co also alleged that he was pressured to follow the President’s orders, sought clearance from then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and was later prevented from returning to the Philippines.

Pangandaman countered these insinuations regarding the President's role in the budget.

“All appropriations ordered by the President is already in the National Expenditure Program (NEP). That is why it is called the President's budget. So we reject any insinuations about it,” Pangandaman said.

“The bicam is purely under the power of the legislature. We respect and strictly follow the budget process, and all our actions are above board,” she added.

Pangandaman said that after the NEP is submitted to Congress, the President and his office no longer have a role in the bicam.

PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro further questioned the logic of the accusation, noting that if the President had the unchecked power suggested by Co, it would be illogical to use an insertion mechanism.

“Para masagip ang sarili sa mga paratang ng pagnanakaw sa Kaban ng Bayan at mapalitaw na siya ang biktima, siya ay magtatanim ng maling kuwento laban sa ibang tao. Magtuturo ng iba, puwera ang sarili niya, kahit na ang ari-arian niya at ng kaniyang pamilya ay nagsusumigaw ng ebidensya laban sa kanya,” Castro said.

(To save himself from allegations of stealing from the National Treasury and portray himself as the victim, he would plant false stories against others. He would point fingers at others, except himself, even though his own and his family’s properties are screaming evidence against him.)

“Umuwi muna siya sa Pilipinas at sumpaan ang mga sinabi at harapin ang mga demanda o mga kaso laban sa kaniya,” she added.

(He should first return to the Philippines, swear to the truth of his statements, and face the lawsuits or cases filed against him.)

The Palace is also seeking swift action from the anti-graft body, expressing hope that the Ombudsman would expedite the resolution of these cases.

When asked if the President could guarantee Co’s safe return to the country, Castro said that Co must first prove that there is a threat to his return.

“Nung siya ay umalis, may pagbabanta na ba sa buhay niya? Nasaan ang mga records na nagsasabi na may nagbabanta sa buhay niya? Dapat niya po munang patunayan 'yan bago niya ibuka ang kanyang bibig,” Castro said.

(When he left, was there already a threat to his life? Where are the records showing that someone was threatening him? He must first prove that before opening his mouth.)

Castro also refuted claims that the administration is in “panic mode” and that the President had called a meeting with the security cluster amid public rallies and exposure of corruption. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)