Palace denounces fake PBBM medical report, mulls legal action

MANILA – Malacañang has condemned the circulation of a fabricated medical report falsely attributed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., warning that the document being shared online is fake and malicious.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the alleged medical document did not come from any legitimate examination and does not reflect the President’s actual health condition.

“The document being circulated is FAKE. It did not originate from any legitimate medical examination of the President and does not reflect his current health condition,” according to the PCO statement.

The Palace said Marcos remains well, fully capable of discharging his official responsibilities, and continues to actively perform his duties.

The Palace media arm called the deliberate spread of falsified medical information irresponsible, deceptive, and a violation of the President’s right to privacy, as it unnecessarily alarms the public and undermines trust in institutions.

It urged the public to rely only on official statements from authorized government sources and to refrain from sharing unverified content, adding that legal options are being reviewed in connection with the circulation of fabricated documents.

St. Luke’s Medical Center separately issued a public advisory saying the medical test results circulating online and on social media claiming to pertain to Marcos are “fake and falsified,” stressing that medical records are released only to patients through authorized hospital channels.

The President spent a night under medical observation last week after experiencing discomfort and was later diagnosed with diverticulitis, an inflammation of small pouches in the colon.

Marcos has said the condition is not life-threatening and has since reassured the public that he is feeling better.

While he has skipped several public events outside Malacañang on doctors’ advice to “slow down,” Marcos has continued to attend meetings and hold private engagements, including a recent Economic Development Council meeting and the oath-taking of the new Philippine National Police chief.

Malacañang earlier said it would not release a medical bulletin of the President, arguing that the same is only needed in case of a life-threatening illness. (PNA)