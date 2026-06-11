Palace downplays ‘destab’ talk: No need for military loyalty check

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday downplayed reports of an alleged destabilization plot against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., saying the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains united, professional, and committed to its constitutional mandate.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the AFP leadership has not received any verified information regarding claims of growing discontent within the military ranks.

“Ang sabi po mismo ng pamunuan ng AFP ay wala silang nakukuhang anumang detalye o impormasyon patungkol dito (The AFP leadership itself said it has not received any details or information regarding this),” Castro said during a Palace press briefing.

She acknowledged reports of rumors circulating, but said military officials are monitoring the situation.

“May ugung-ugong, at ito naman din ay kanilang binabantayan (There are rumors, and these are being monitored),” Castro added.

Castro said the AFP has assured the government that its members remain “active, united and professional,” stressing that there is currently no need for a loyalty check within the military organization.

“Hindi po kinakailangan, according to AFP, ng loyalty check dahil alam po nila ang kanilang mandato para sa bayan na naaayon sa Konstitusyon (A loyalty check is not necessary, according to the AFP, because they know their mandate to serve the nation in accordance with the Constitution),” she said.

The Palace statement came after Senator Panfilo Lacson claimed an alleged dissatisfaction among some military personnel that could potentially fuel destabilization efforts.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Army said it remains focused on its mission and continues to prioritize the welfare of its personnel.

“We are a non-partisan organization and will not intervene in any political activity. Our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law is unwavering,” Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete said.

The Army also assured the public that mechanisms are in place to address the concerns and welfare of soldiers, adding that the organization remains united and dedicated to serving the Filipino people. (With report from Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)