Palace: Gov’t seeks ways to address spike in red onion prices

MANILA – Malacañang said Friday the government must carefully balance efforts to address the rising prices of red onions without hurting either consumers or local farmers.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro acknowledged the negative impact of the price spike despite the high supply.

“Kung marami po ngayon supply ang sibuyas, hindi po ba umaaray tayo? Dahil napakamahal ng kada kilo na sibuyas. Kapag ka po namang gumawa ng paraan ang ating pamahalaan para hindi mabigatan ang ating mga consumer, meron din po namang negative effect. So, dapat binabalanse po ito (Even if there is a high supply of onions, wouldn’t we still feel the pinch because the price per kilogram is very high? Even if our government takes steps to ease the burden on our consumers, there could also be a negative effect. So, this must be balanced),” she said.

“So sa ngayon, sabi nga natin mahal ang kilo ng sibuyas, dapat gawa ng paraan para hindi masyado mahirapan ang ating mga buyers, ang ating mga consumers (for now, because the price of onions is high, the government should find ways to prevent consumers from being too burdened).”

Castro, nevertheless, reaffirmed the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) commitment to support farmers amid the price surge.

The maximum suggested retail price for red onions was raised to PHP150 per kg. due to slightly higher import prices and an increase in landed cost from PHP60 per kg. to PHP80 per kg.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday said importers reported price hikes in major sources, such as China, Poland, and India, prompting the adjustment from the recently imposed PHP120 per kg. limit. (PNA)