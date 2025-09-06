Palace hits Discayas over ‘misinformation’ on PH film center project

MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday slammed the camp of contractor couple Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya for claiming that the second phase of the Philippine Film Heritage Building (PFHB) construction project was not handled by their construction firm.

In a statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro advised the Discayas to revisit all the existing contracts of one of their nine companies, Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, Inc., with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“They might have forgotten their commitments, considering the numerous projects that they got from the government. Wrong information given to the media may cause confusion to the people,” she said.

Castro issued the statement after Cornelio Samaniego, the lawyer of the Discaya couple, said that Great Pacific Builders had only secured the first phase of the PFHB construction project and a different construction company handled the second phase.

Samaniego said the Discaya-owned firm turned over Phase 1 of the project in December 2024 and secured a certificate of completion.

Castro said Great Pacific Builders “voluntarily entered” into a contract agreement for Phase 2 of the project with DPWH representative Manny Bulusan from the Office of the District Engineer.

She said the Discayas had agreed to execute the "works" under Contract ID No. 230H0119: Local Program/ National Building Program/ Buildings and other Structures- Multi-Purpose/Facilities – Construction of FDCP Film Heritage Building in Intramuros, Manila for a total contract price of PHP107,983,255.11.

She added that the contract has a project duration of 240 calendar days with the original expiry date set for Sept. 4, 2025.

“In addition, this contract was duly notarized by Atty. M. Laguerta of the City of Manila. Moreover, this ‘contract’ is not the same work/contract mentioned by the counsel (for the Discayas), which was allegedly completed by his clients in December 2024,” she said.

“Common sense will dictate us that the contractor cannot finish the project in December 2024 when the contract was merely executed into a contract on Jan. 2. 2025. Paano mangyayari na natapos ang kontrata noong December 2024 pero ang kontrata ay magsisimula nang January 2025 (How is it possible that the contract ended in December 2024 when the contract starts in January 2025)?”

Castro on Thursday warned of possible legal action against the Discayas over the poor structural design and sloppy construction of the PFHB.

In an Instagram post on Friday, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos expressed dismay over the substandard construction of the film heritage center, calling it a “rotten monument of incompetence.” (PNA)