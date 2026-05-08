Palace hits VP’s 'falsehood' on gov’t funds

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for spreading misinformation and disinformation about the supposed depletion of government funds.

Speaking to reporters in Cebu, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro challenged Duterte to show proof to support her claims.

“Sige hingin niyo muna yung ebidensya sa kanya at tsaka ko sasagutin pag may ebidensya na siya. Puro (Ask her first for evidence and I will respond once she has proof. It’s all) misinformation and disinformation,” she said.

Castro made the remarks after Duterte claimed that the government is running out of funds.

Duterte also criticized the current administration over the rising national debt and unemployment, attributing the issues to a lack of focus on governance.

Castro defended the administration’s economic policies, stressing that government borrowing is normal to support public services and projects.

She added that the Marcos administration inherited a large debt burden from the past administration led by Duterte’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ngayon, kung meron tayong mga pagkakautang, ito ay normal naman sa ibang bansa para maibigay na tulong sa ating mga kababayan. At tandaan po natin, lumaki po ang utang hindi po sa panahon ngayon lamang (If we have debts, that is normal among countries in order to provide assistance to our fellow Filipinos. And let us remember that the debt did not increase only during the present administration),” Castro said.

“Lumaki ang utang dahil namana po ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang napakalaking utang na nakuha ni dating pangulong Duterte at ito ay napabayaan di umano dahil sa pang-aabuso sa Pharmally at mga ghost projects noon ng Build, Build, Build (The debt increased because President Marcos Jr. inherited the huge debt incurred during the administration of former president Duterte, which was allegedly aggravated by abuses involving Pharmally and ghost projects under the Build, Build, Build program),” she added.

Castro also defended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. against Duterte’s allegations that the Chief Executive was not working.

She cited Marcos’ recent engagements, including the nationwide rollout of expanded government aid program and his continued monitoring of the situation in Albay amid Mayon Volcano’s unrest.

She said Marcos is currently hosting the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings, while Duterte is busy traveling in European and Asian countries.

“Nakita niyo po kung gaano po magtrabaho ang Pangulo. Ngayon po nandito siya, abalang-abala sa ASEAN Summit. Ang mga concerned agencies at departments ng Ehekutibo ay nandito para magtabaho. Samantalang ang Bise Presidente nandoon po sa ibang bansa at nagbabakasyon (You can see how hard the President works. Right now, he is here very busy with the ASEAN Summit. The concerned agencies and departments of the Executive are here to work, while the Vice President is in another country on vacation),” Castro said.

She also took a swipe at Duterte’s recent admission that she is not adept at using computers, saying this raised concerns about her leadership capability.

“Kaya nga sabi natin mas maganda mag-aral muna siya mag-computer para alam naman niya yung mga katotohanan. Nakakalungkot po (That is why we said it would be better for her to first learn how to use a computer so she would know the facts. It is unfortunate),” she said. (PNA)