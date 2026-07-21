Palace: NCR wage hike to proceed, no suspension ordered

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said the implementation of the new minimum wage increase in the National Capital Region (NCR) will proceed as scheduled, with no order suspending its implementation.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has not issued any directive to halt the wage adjustment.

“Wala pong suspension. Wala pong paghihinto dito. Tuluy-tuloy po ito (There is no suspension. There will be no stoppage. The implementation will continue as scheduled),” Castro said.

Castro added the Palace has not received any request from the private sector seeking the suspension of the wage hike.

“Wala pong naipaabot sa atin kung may nag-request mula sa private sector para wala pong utos na ito po ay i-suspend (Nothing has been conveyed to us indicating that the private sector has requested a suspension, so there is no order to suspend its implementation),” she said.

Castro issued the statement following calls to suspend the rollout of the wage increase.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier announced that the NCR wage hike will take effect on July 25.

It said the implementation date follows the official publication of NCR Wage Order No. 27 on July 9, which grants minimum-wage workers an PHP85 daily increase.

In line with Marcos’ directive to improve the quality of life of Filipino workforce, the wage increase will be implemented in two tranches.

The first PHP60 increase will take effect on July 25, followed by an additional PHP 25 on January 20, 2027, raising the daily minimum wage for non-agricultural workers to PHP 780.

Meanwhile, workers in agriculture, service and retail establishments employing 15 or fewer employees, and manufacturing firms with fewer than 10 regular workers will receive a PHP743 daily minimum wage under the new order. (PNA)