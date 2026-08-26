Palace: No delays in release of senior citizens’ benefits

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday assured senior citizens that their government benefits due would not be unnecessarily delayed.

This as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the immediate resolution of complaints involving unreleased PHP10,000 cash gifts under the Expanded Centenarian Act.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the complaints filed with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) had reached the President, who directed concerned agencies to address the matter.

"Ito po ay nakarating sa Pangulo at kailangan po talaga maibigay kung ano ang benepisyo na dapat ibigay sa ating mga elderlies lalung-lalo na iyong mga senior citizens dahil iyan naman po ay talagang kailangang maipaabot sa kanila nang mas mabilis at sa mabilis na pamamaraan (The issue has reached the President, and the benefits due to our elderly, particularly senior citizens, must really be delivered to them more quickly and promptly),” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

The complaints involve senior citizens who have yet to receive the PHP10,000 cash benefit.

Castro said ARTA endorsed the complaints to the Committee on Anti-Red Tape of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) on Aug. 25.

A clarificatory meeting among ARTA, NCSC, concerned local government units, and the complaining senior citizens is scheduled on Aug. 28.

“Hindi po kinakailangan patagalin ang mga tulong na dapat naman pong maibigay nang mas mabilis na paraan (Assistance should be provided on time and should not be unnecessarily delayed),” Castro said. (PNA)